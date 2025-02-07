West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news as 5 out and 3 doubts

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are in EFL Championship action when they face West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Owls make the trip down to the West Midlands for a league match in what is a disrupted schedule. Both clubs were knocked out of the FA Cup in mid-January, so the match takes place as originally scheduled but there are only five matches in the league going ahead this weekend.

Norwich City and Bristol City who are just above Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference are both in action so it's not a direct opportunity to overtake them. The Canaries are in action against Derby County whilst Bristol City face their Severnside rivals Swansea City on Sunday.

A win along with results going in their favour could see them overtake the Baggies who occupy the fourth and final play-off spot. They would go level on points with Blackburn Rovers but their goal difference of minus three would go against them.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The stats pack says that West Brom have won three of their last four league matches against them with their only blemish being a draw. Wednesday though have won each of their last two league games against the Baggies. Their home form is pretty decent, having lost just once in their last 15 home games in front of their own supporters with WBA currently on a 10-game unbeaten run at the Hawthorns.

In the build-up to the game, Wednesday finally confirmed the signing of Ryo Hatsuse. The Japan international has been on trial with the club for the last few weeks and joined as a free agent.

Hatsuse was one of three new arrivals during the winter transfer window with Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko arriving in January. Cissoko spent the first part of the season with Plymouth Argyle and is in line for his debut after Toulouse decided to loan him out elsewhere. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps prior to the game.

Out for several weeks with a lower league injury. He had to undergo surgery at a time where was apparently Premier League interest in him.

1. Josh Maja (West Brom) - out

Out for several weeks with a lower league injury. He had to undergo surgery at a time where was apparently Premier League interest in him. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Danny Rohl said to The Star: "To have Nate with his experience, we know what we get from him. “We may not get the box to box player like Shea for example, but a holding six in front of the back four or five can be helpful for us. "He is calm on the ball and he could be a link player. What is important now is that he gets the rhythm and that he continues with this. It was always this; in, out, in, out. This takes the belief but now he is back, which is fantastic."

2. Nathaniel Chalobah (Sheffield Wednesday) - available (continued)

Danny Rohl said to The Star: "To have Nate with his experience, we know what we get from him. “We may not get the box to box player like Shea for example, but a holding six in front of the back four or five can be helpful for us. "He is calm on the ball and he could be a link player. What is important now is that he gets the rhythm and that he continues with this. It was always this; in, out, in, out. This takes the belief but now he is back, which is fantastic." | Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Missed the last three games with a minor niggle. He was an unused substitute against Luton Town and so he's back in contention.

3. Nathaniel Chalobah (Sheffield Wednesday) - available

Missed the last three games with a minor niggle. He was an unused substitute against Luton Town and so he's back in contention. | Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Awaiting a scan to assess the damage of a knock that he picked up recently. Danny Rohl said there was some question marks in terms of availability but didn't give too much away.

4. Barry Bannan - doubt

Awaiting a scan to assess the damage of a knock that he picked up recently. Danny Rohl said there was some question marks in terms of availability but didn't give too much away. | Getty Images Photo: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:West BromFA CupNorwich CityBristol CityDerby CountyBlackburn RoversSwansea City
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice