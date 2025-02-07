West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news as 5 out and 3 doubts

The Owls make the trip down to the West Midlands for a league match in what is a disrupted schedule. Both clubs were knocked out of the FA Cup in mid-January, so the match takes place as originally scheduled but there are only five matches in the league going ahead this weekend.

Norwich City and Bristol City who are just above Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference are both in action so it's not a direct opportunity to overtake them. The Canaries are in action against Derby County whilst Bristol City face their Severnside rivals Swansea City on Sunday.

A win along with results going in their favour could see them overtake the Baggies who occupy the fourth and final play-off spot. They would go level on points with Blackburn Rovers but their goal difference of minus three would go against them.

The stats pack says that West Brom have won three of their last four league matches against them with their only blemish being a draw. Wednesday though have won each of their last two league games against the Baggies. Their home form is pretty decent, having lost just once in their last 15 home games in front of their own supporters with WBA currently on a 10-game unbeaten run at the Hawthorns.

In the build-up to the game, Wednesday finally confirmed the signing of Ryo Hatsuse. The Japan international has been on trial with the club for the last few weeks and joined as a free agent.

Hatsuse was one of three new arrivals during the winter transfer window with Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko arriving in January. Cissoko spent the first part of the season with Plymouth Argyle and is in line for his debut after Toulouse decided to loan him out elsewhere. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps prior to the game.

Nathaniel Chalobah (Sheffield Wednesday) - available Danny Rohl said to The Star: "To have Nate with his experience, we know what we get from him. "We may not get the box to box player like Shea for example, but a holding six in front of the back four or five can be helpful for us. "He is calm on the ball and he could be a link player. What is important now is that he gets the rhythm and that he continues with this. It was always this; in, out, in, out. This takes the belief but now he is back, which is fantastic." Missed the last three games with a minor niggle. He was an unused substitute against Luton Town and so he's back in contention.

