West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday injury latest as 5 out and 4 doubts - gallery

A look at all the injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom ahead of Tuesday night’s Championship clash.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:23 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday evening when they head to the West Midlands to take on a solid West Brom side.

It has been a miserable start to the season on and off the pitch for the Owls following their promotion last season, still looking for their first win after nine Championship outings and collecting just two points so far. Meanwhile, the Baggies have moved up to eighth following a hugely-impressive win over a Preston side who are off to a fast start this season.

Ahead of the Hawthorns clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding the clash.

1. Adam Reach - Out

2. Josh Maja - Out

3. Semi Ajayi - Doubt

4. Martin Kelly - Out

