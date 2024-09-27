Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Brom were awaiting the outcomes of Friday’s pre-Sheffield Wednesday training session to determine the availability of two key midfielders as they prepare for the trip to South Yorkshire.

The Baggies arrive in South Yorkshire in a rich vein of form and top of the Championship table having won five and drawn one of their six league matches to date. Boss Carlos Carberan has warned of the dangers of Wednesday, who he suggested are in a false position after a recent pick-up in performances.

Both squads have depth and the Owls will be without Nathaniel Chalobah, who joined the club as a free agent having left the Hawthorns in the summer. Dominic Iorfa is back in training but decisions will be made on when to reintroduce him given the three-game week that lies ahead.

West Brom have issues in their midfield, with influential former Barnsley and Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt on his way back alongside Republic of Ireland international Jason Molumby. Mowatt sat out of their 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend with a muscle issue and his inclusion will depend on the successful completion of Friday’s training effort.

"Mowey after the Plymouth game was feeling a little bit of fatigue in the adductor, with some pain," Corberan said. “He couldn't make a normal week of training, but he was working Thursday, he is going to work on Friday and if he completes training he is another who will be available – then it will be on me to make the decisions to see if they made a normal week or not."

On Molumby, the Spaniard described a similar scenario: “"He is much better, he has been progressing well. The injury was not important. The fact we managed without him the previous weekend has helped him to be involved in the next. If he completes training on Friday, he can be involved on Saturday."

One man the visitors will certainly be without at S6 is target man forward Daryl Dike. The USA international has suffered an achilles issue and is unlikely to feature until November.