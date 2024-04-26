West Brom boss makes admission that will give Sheffield Wednesday fans confidence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The promotion-chasing Baggies head to Hillsborough on Saturday knowing a win will all but secure a place in the top six barring an unthinkable goal difference swing in favour of Hull City. Their hosts will have designs on picking up three points themselves of course having climbed out of the bottom three last weekend, sitting one point clear of the drop zone.

A whopping 25 points and 16 league positions separate the two sides, who are battling to achieve very different aspirations heading into the league’s penultimate round of fixtures. But the league table hides the huge resurgence enjoyed by Wednesday since Danny Röhl’s arrival to the club.

“When you look at the table, you will see Sheffield Wednesday in 21st position and West Bromwich Albion in fifth position,” former Leeds United coach Corberan said. “However, if you were to look at the table if it was based on the last 25 games, they have collected just three points less than us.

“That means they are one team who are in good form having not started very well in the league earlier this season. They are in a very good moment and they are a very competitive team.”

Speaking to West Brom’s official website, Corberan discussed the need for his players to embrace what he described as a ‘play-off’ atmosphere at a sold-out Hillsborough. The Baggies are winless in two matches and will be looking to improve their form heading into a likely post-season campaign.

He continued: “We cannot underestimate Sheffield Wednesday and they cannot underestimate us, for a whole host of different reasons. They cannot underestimate us because we are fighting to achieve a result which would push us closer towards our target of securing a place in the play-offs.

