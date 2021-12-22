The West Bromwich Albion youngster is reportedly a Wednesday transfer target ahead of the January transfer window, with suggestions Moore could be lining up a bid to bring him in on loan to add firepower to their promotion bid.

Tulloch, 20, was a key man in England youth set-ups and was coached by the Owls boss both at West Brom and in a short-lived loan stint at Doncaster Rovers last season that was cut short by a hamstring injury.

Moore knows the youngster as ‘Ray Ray’ and is known to have a close working relationship with him.

While the Owls are not the only club believed to have shown interest in Tulloch, there is positive news in that the coach of West Brom’s second string has spoken about the need for players such as him to go out on loan to gain experience in the EFL.

Alex Beale said on the more experienced youngsters in his squad: “Often a stretch comes, when you’re in a 23s squad, from a loan move. We’ve looked to engineer that a few times this season.

“The players have got to be up for it, go out there if it’s the right move to stretch themselves and move on. For any young player not playing first-team football, the next best thing is to get out on loan to play at a level where it’ll stretch you.”

Moore is well-known to be a keen advocate of the loan market and has six loan players on his hands at Wednesday at current.

His time at Doncaster ensured he has built a reputation for developing young players.

“The 23s can be hard to replicate first-team standards and tempo, the only way of doing it is going out on loan,” Beale continued.

“To do that, you’ve got to come out of the comfort zone of a Category 1 academy and a club like West Bromwich Albion, and mix it with the muck and nettles of non-league or the lower leagues.