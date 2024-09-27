Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Bromwich Albion manager, Carlos Corberan, has heaped praise on Sheffield Wednesday - saying results aren’t a true reflection of their performances.

The Owls play host to the Baggies on Saturday afternoon in an early kick off at Hillsborough, and Danny Röhl’s side will be hoping for a performance similar to the one that saw them run out as 3-0 winners towards the end of last season.

Wednesday will need to be at their best though considering that West Brom are currently top of the table and unbeaten in the Championship so far in 2024/25, while Danny Röhl’s outfit are winless since the opening day victory over Plymouth Argyle. They have improved of late, though, and the opposition boss thinks they have the tools needed to perform well this season.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Spaniard said, “I think, despite their results, Sheffield Wednesday have started this season as well as they finished the previous one in terms of the competitiveness and their mentality... The results don’t always show a true reflection of what has happened on the pitch.

“Last weekend, they played against Luton who were competing in the Premier League last season. They were winning 1-0 away from home and then they had a player sent-off towards the end. Luton went on to score two goals and take the three points.

“If you analyse the game, they didn’t deserve to lose. Maybe, if they had got those three points, people might be looking at this game in a different way. In six games, you cannot come to conclusions. They are a very tough team because they have a clear identity, a very good coach and some very good players.”