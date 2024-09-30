Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Bromwich Albion have written to the EFL to request they conduct their own investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a supporter who suffered a medical emergency during their clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, according to reports.

The Midlands club confirmed on Saturday evening that supporter Mark Townsend, 57, died after suffering a medical emergency in the stands. It is understood that both Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom are working alongside one another to conduct their investigations into the emergency, the response to which has drawn online criticism from away supporters seated close to the incident.

The Guardian have now reported that West Brom have written to the EFL to request the governing body conduct their own investigation into the events surrounding Townsend’s death having ‘expressed concern’. The same report suggests club officials are ‘understood to believe that a coroner’s inquest will be necessary to establish an accurate account of what transpired.’

The incident became clear in the first half of the match and a decision was taken not to pause the game. Officials were made aware of the incident, with supporters in the away end having alerted those on the field.

EFL guidance on protocol in such circumstances states each club has their own Matchday Medical Plan and that a stadium medical team should be deployed to administer care in the case of an issue in the crowd. The guidance states ‘if treatment is required in the stands, action on the field should continue.’ It’s stated that the guidance is in line with a briefing note produced by the National Events Medicine Advisory Group (NEMAG) in conjunction with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority’s (SGSA) and football authorities.

A Wednesday spokesperson statement released to The Guardian read: “First and foremost, the thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community.

“The club continue to liaise with West Bromwich Albion and all relevant parties as we collectively establish the full circumstances regarding this tragic loss of life. We echo absolutely the request of West Bromwich Albion that Mr Townsend’s family are allowed to grieve privately.”