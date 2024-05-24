Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday fan protestors The 1867 Group have released a statement in the wake of the announcement that Danny Röhl has signed an extended contract with the club.

The hugely popular German boss was announced to have signed fresh terms with the Owls on Friday afternoon in a deal The Star understands extends the terms of his deal to 2027.

It comes months after the protest group led protests against the managing of the club by Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri, which culminated in thousands of yellow flyers being held up throughout the stadium ahead of a televised 2-0 win over Birmingham City in February. Activity by the group has been scaled back as members sought to ‘ensure supporter focus was placed solely on the side’s on-field efforts’.

The group welcomed news of Röhl’s new deal but made it clear their concerns remain on wider issues.

In a 227-word statement released on social media the same afternoon as the Röhl news, the group said: “Today is a huge step forward for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Securing Danny Rohl on a long term contract is a huge sign of intent.

“This group formed because we're Wednesday fans and want the best for the football club. Whether that is with or without Mr Chansiri. We felt unheard and our loyalty tested. We didn't feel that the club had a clear direction and was wandering hopelessly from one disaster to another. We felt we had no choice other than to protest.

“Today, we've secured the most exciting manager this club has had for a long, long time. The statements have stopped. We seem to have a plan for on the pitch. Maintenance work is being completed. Some of the things we've called for, so we have to give credit where it's due.

“We're still here. We aren't going anywhere. We still have our concerns. Ticket prices being just one of them. We also want to see a clear structure off the pitch.

“As for us as a group, we're working on something bigger than just us. We believe it's important we're still around to keep Mr Chansiri accountable but for now, great start. Please continue to shut us up and prove us wrong. A successful Chansiri reign is a successful Sheffield Wednesday. Something we all want.