‘We’re biggest and best...’ – Paul Cook’s bold claim ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s Ipswich Town encounter

Sheffield Wednesday and the Tractor Boys are both expected to challenge for promotion this season in England’s third tier, however as things stand they’re sat a lot further down the table than people would have imagined.

More than 20,000 people are expected at Portman Road to see the two former Premier League sides lock horns in their first meeting of the season, and Cook admits that it’s a game he’s massively looking forward to.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media this week, the former Wigan Athletic boss said, "The hairs on the back of my neck are standing up ahead of tomorrow… I think if we were first and second in the league it would probably be nearer 30,000 wouldn’t it? That’s what both clubs are capable of delivering.

“To manage these sort of teams – whether it’s me, Danny Cowley, Darren Moore, Lee Johnson – it's a great honour. Because if you can be the one who delivers success to the fans then you’ll be held in such high esteem. These clubs are desperate to go back to where they want to be."

He went on to say, “I just think we’re the biggest club in the league, we’re the best club in the league and I think we’ve got the best squad. But that would be what I think, wouldn’t it?

“If I’m sitting in Danny Cowley’s office, Lee Johnson’s office, Darren Moore’s office I’d be saying exactly the same. I’m not trying to open a football debate there.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook thinks his side are the biggest and best in League One. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I just have total faith in my own club. I’m saying that out of pure loyalty to my own football club and where I’m at.”