The Owls captain, the beating heart of the club’s on-field efforts for six years, suggested his future was unknown while admitting Wednesday was “not a great place to be.” The clip, released by BBC Scotland, caused major concern to Owls fans.

But now, happily, the situation has reversed for Bannan, who told The Star in no uncertain terms he would be staying at the club this season amid speculation fuelled by the addition of three new central midfielders.

Nine players and counting are through the door in Darren Moore’s summer revolution. Asked what has changed since that interview, Bannan said things have come full circle.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is impressed with how the Owls have gone about a transition at the club.

“It’s been brilliant,” he said. “Look, things have been a bit slow and like anybody would, you have doubts.

“But those doubts have all gone. What the gaffer has done it stay true to his word and has brought players in that, to me, aren’t League One players. That was a big part of it as well. You want to know you have a goo team to have a real go at it next season.

“The gaffer has done that and it’s a good place to be at the minute. A few weeks ago it wasn’t looking great, but the last month or so has seen things pick up.

“It’s a happy, happy place to be and the gaffer has done brilliantly, as has the chairman.”

Several Wednesday figures have spoken about the need for huge changes at the club after relegation from the Championship.

And as far as Bannan is concerned, there’s no doubt those changes have been made.

“The transition has happened now,” he said. “We’ll be a completely different animal this season.

“We’ve got a philosophy that the gaffer stick to and we’ve needed that.

“He’s got his way he wants to play and the players are buying into it. We’re not the finished article and we’ve a long way to go.