"Well in control" QPR boss rues Danny Röhl's direct Sheffield Wednesday change-up after comeback whirlwind
Queens Park Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes rued a switch-up in approach that inspired Sheffield Wednesday's manic last-gasp comeback at Hillsborough on Saturday.
Cifuentes' side lead for most of the match having taken the lead through Elias Chair's deflected early effort and looked to have taken control of the match until Wednesday's penchant for late drama kicked in. A Bailey Cadamarteri equaliser four minutes from time set the ground into pandemonium eight minutes before Anthony Musaba poked home a winner in the final seconds.
A Rangers win would have put a 10-point buffer between the two sides but the comeback saw the deficit slashed to three, with Wednesday now six points shy of the safety places. Speaking post-match, the Spanish boss rued a change-up in Wednesday approach that pushed the clash in their favour.
"Just before they score to make it 1-1 we have a great chance and if we make it 2-0 then we win the game," Cifuentes said. "But the last 10 minutes of the game we were not good enough. I thought we were well in control for much of the game but we knew Sheffield have improved a lot and play with an aggressive pressing style and the last few minutes they played more direct.
"But we should have controlled that situation better and had a better grab on the game as it developed. We then had a chance when it was 1-1 but if you do not take your opportunities you give the other team hope."