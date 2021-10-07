Evatt also confirmed that the Trotters, who sit seventh in the table amid a solid start to their return to the third tier, have a clean bill of health when it comes to squad fitness after their rampant win over Liverpool’s under-21s in midweek and are able to welcome back forward Amadou Bakayoko from injury.

The Trotters boss has former Wednesday captain Peter Atherton working alongside him as assistant manager, someone who knows all about the pressure Wednesday players can fall under when things aren’t going swimmingly.

A sold-out away allocation will add to the occasion on what is a clash between two of the biggest clubs in the division.

“It’s a game we’re really looking forward to,” Evatt said. “Our hard work last season gave us the opportunity to go to big stadiums and take on big clubs in their own right - but, we're also one of those. We’re looking forward to it.

“It will be a difficult game. They’ve got a very strong squad. Most of their players have played the majority of their careers at Championship level, if not higher. But, we’ll go there to attack and we’ll do our best to get the three points.

“We’ve sold 3,000 tickets for Saturday’s game which is fantastic. Our fans are backing us brilliantly and I can’t ask for any more than that. Hopefully, we can go there and give them something to cheer about.”

Asked about any injury concerns, former Chesterfield defender Evatt said: “No issues. We’re all good, everyone came through the game fine from Tuesday. The other night gave us an opportunity to give some players a rest, and they’re reinvigorated and ready to go again on Saturday at Sheffield Wednesday.

