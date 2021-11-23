Wednesday vs MK Dons: Live updates from Hillsborough as Lee Gregory grabs equaliser
Good evening and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of in-form MK Dons
The Owls are hoping to register back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since August but face a Dons side who have won three on the bounce and sit fifth in the table.
Darren Moore’s side will move back into the play-offs with a win, provided other results also go their way.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons LIVE
- Sheffield Wednesday could move back into the play-offs with a win
- MK Dons have won their last three matches and start the evening fifth in League One
- Josh Windass could make his first appearance of the season following an injury lay-off
Josh Windass proves the difference with a goal and an assist off the bench.
The Owls are up to fifth!
Windass nets the winner
Hillsborough erupts!
Corbeanue picks out Windass with a cutback and despite fluffing his lines the first time round, he gets a second stab at it and sends the ball into the bottom corner.
FIVE added on
Equaliser!
Gregory beats the first man to Windass’s corner and directs his header into the corner of the net. Get in!
Huge chance
Berahino collects the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty area and takes it down well before playing it across the six-yard area, but Gregory can’t reach it after mistiming the delivery.
He should have gambled.
Dunkley again
Bannan hits a cross with the outside of his boot and Dunkley is just beaten to it at the far post . Probably the only header he hasn’t won all night.
Another Owls switch
Berahino is coming on for Dele-Bashiru.
Fizz fizzes one wide
The ball is cut back for the young midfielder by Windass, but he doesn’t connect with it cleanly and it goes wide to groans of frustration from the home crowd.
Are MK about to break their clean sheet duck?
They haven’t kept a clean sheet away from home in all competitions this season - and the Owls, who have scored in every one of their home matches in League One, are knocking at the door...