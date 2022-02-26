Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic: Team news updates and injury latest as Owls host Addicks
Sheffield Wednesday host Charlton Athletic this afternoon in their latest bid to get back into the League One Play-Off positions.
Wednesday were back to winning ways last week as they secured a 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers to close the gap on the top six, however results elsewhere – and a host of midweek games this week – meant that the Owls weren’t able to climb back into the all-important spots.
Darren Moore will be hoping that that can change this afternoon though, with his side knowing that three points coupled with favourable results Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and/or Wycombe Wanderers would be enough for them to possibly go as high as fifth.
We’ll be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest news, updates, goals and more right here on thestar.co.uk, with Alex Miller and Joe Crann covering every aspect of the afternoon and chatting to the Owls gaffer at the end of it.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:48
- Wednesday are looking to get back to winning ways at home
- The pitch is said to be in good condition now
- Sam Hutchinson could return
Sheffield Wednesday's Chey Dunkley plan outlined as Owls plot his return to action
Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to have Chey Dunkley back in contention soon – and will use him as part of the U23s to aid his return.
Hello and welcome!
It’s matchday for Sheffield Wednesday once again as they play host to Charlton Athletic - and there’s a chance that (if all goes well) they could be back in the Play-Off places by the time the afternoon is over.
The Owls got back to winning ways last weekend as they saw off Doncaster Rovers with a 3-1 win at the Eco Power Stadium, but they’ll be eager to get Hillsborough bouncing once again following the disappointment against Rotherham United in their last home game.
Wednesday are still a bit short on the injury-front, but Sam Hutchinson could return after his recent lay-off and there’s a chance that Dominic Iorfa may also be part of the side for the first time since back in October.
We’ll be with you throughout the day, so it keep it locked to thestar.co.uk