It’s matchday for Sheffield Wednesday once again as they play host to Charlton Athletic - and there’s a chance that (if all goes well) they could be back in the Play-Off places by the time the afternoon is over.

The Owls got back to winning ways last weekend as they saw off Doncaster Rovers with a 3-1 win at the Eco Power Stadium, but they’ll be eager to get Hillsborough bouncing once again following the disappointment against Rotherham United in their last home game.

Wednesday are still a bit short on the injury-front, but Sam Hutchinson could return after his recent lay-off and there’s a chance that Dominic Iorfa may also be part of the side for the first time since back in October.