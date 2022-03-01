Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion LIVE: Watch all four Owls strikes as they turn up the heat at Hillsborough
In-form Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this evening as they welcome Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion to Hillsborough.
The Owls have won six of their last seven matches and will equal their best run since the 2011/12 promotion-winning season if they pick up another three points tonight.
Their mid-table opponents have just one win in their last six, but did earn a credible 1-1 draw away to Sunderland seven days ago.
Scroll down for live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:48
- Darren Moore makes two changes
- A win tonight would match Sheffield Wednesday’s best run since 2011/12 promotion-winning season
- The Owls have won six of their last seven matches
- Burton have just one win in six
FT 5-2 Wednesday
Ultimately a brilliant response from Sheffield Wednesday after throwing away a two-goal lead. You can’t be too unhappy with five goals at home, including some strikes of real quality.
The run continues - that’s seven wins from eight and the Owls have matched their best run of form since the 2011/12 season.
Another sub
Luongo is replaced by Brennan.
GOAL - 5-2
It’s Bannan again and it is BEAUTIFUL. Hutchinson finds him 20 or so yards out and he bends it into the top corner.
I thought Johnson’s goal was the best of the night, but that was better.
Get a load of this
Lovely stuff from Johnson.
Dominic Iorfa is on
A first appearance since October for big Dom. He replaces Lewis Gibson.
Wow. A lovely one-two with Paterson results in him bending one towards the far post which flies just wide.
He could have had a hat-trick tonight. The man is on fire.
4-2 Marvellous Marvin
Best goal of the night. A half-volley from just outside the box which almost breaks the net after Burton fail to properly clear Bannan’s corner.
Good chance to make it 4-2
Luongo dances into the box and gets a shot off, which is deflected into the path of Berahino. He spins and hits it on the turn, but it’s over the bar.
A tricky chance but that could have wrapped things up.
Here’s Paterson’s goal
GOAL - 3-2
Paterson gets his third goal in as many games. It comes from Bannan’s corner and Paterson touches it home at the back post.
Scrappy, but who cares?