Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion LIVE: Watch all four Owls strikes as they turn up the heat at Hillsborough

In-form Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this evening as they welcome Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion to Hillsborough.

By Steve Jones
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:28 pm

The Owls have won six of their last seven matches and will equal their best run since the 2011/12 promotion-winning season if they pick up another three points tonight.

Their mid-table opponents have just one win in their last six, but did earn a credible 1-1 draw away to Sunderland seven days ago.



Liam Palmer celebrates Sheffield Wednesday's opening goal. Photo: Steve Ellis
Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson. Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:48

  • Darren Moore makes two changes
  • A win tonight would match Sheffield Wednesday’s best run since 2011/12 promotion-winning season
  • The Owls have won six of their last seven matches
  • Burton have just one win in six
Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:48

FT 5-2 Wednesday

Ultimately a brilliant response from Sheffield Wednesday after throwing away a two-goal lead. You can’t be too unhappy with five goals at home, including some strikes of real quality.

The run continues - that’s seven wins from eight and the Owls have matched their best run of form since the 2011/12 season.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:40

Another sub

Luongo is replaced by Brennan.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:38

GOAL - 5-2

It’s Bannan again and it is BEAUTIFUL. Hutchinson finds him 20 or so yards out and he bends it into the top corner.

I thought Johnson’s goal was the best of the night, but that was better.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:37

Get a load of this

Lovely stuff from Johnson.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:36

Dominic Iorfa is on

A first appearance since October for big Dom. He replaces Lewis Gibson.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:33

Bannan!

Wow. A lovely one-two with Paterson results in him bending one towards the far post which flies just wide.

He could have had a hat-trick tonight. The man is on fire.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:26

4-2 Marvellous Marvin

Best goal of the night. A half-volley from just outside the box which almost breaks the net after Burton fail to properly clear Bannan’s corner.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:23

Good chance to make it 4-2

Luongo dances into the box and gets a shot off, which is deflected into the path of Berahino. He spins and hits it on the turn, but it’s over the bar.

A tricky chance but that could have wrapped things up.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:20

Here’s Paterson’s goal

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:17

GOAL - 3-2

Paterson gets his third goal in as many games. It comes from Bannan’s corner and Paterson touches it home at the back post.

Scrappy, but who cares?

