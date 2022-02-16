The Owls were left disappointed on Sunday as they were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United despite a good performance from the Owls, with defeat meaning that they missed out on another chance to climb back into the League One Play-Off places.

Now, as they prepare for their fifth game of February this evening, the Wednesday manager may look to make a couple of alterations in order to freshen things up in the midst of a busy schedule.

Wednesday won 3-2 at the Wham Stadium the last time these two teams met, however seven members of the matchday squad from that day are now either unavailable due to injury or no longer at the club following exits last month.

A win tonight could see the Owls leapfrog Wycombe Wanderers and go into fifth place on the table, and Moore will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways after the galling defeat at the hands of the Millers on home turf a few days ago.

Darren Moore’s view

“That’s where my focus is, win, lose or draw, it’s all about the next game… We’ll get this one out of our system very quickly and the good thing is we have a chance to get back out there on Wednesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday host Accrington Stanley this evening.

“I watched Accrington yesterday (on Saturday), they are a team with a lot of positives, they scored four goals and they will come here with confidence. But our form is good, we know we should have won the game today but like I say I am not disheartened because some of our play was exceptional and if anything parts of the performance were better than the performance when we beat Wigan.”

John Coleman’s view

“I watched Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday so we know what to expect,” said the Reds manager.

“We lost 3-2 to them in November, it sounds like a close game but it wasn’t as close as the result suggests. They will see a different Accrington Stanley tomorrow night.

“We are finding a comfortable feeling about the way we are playing at the moment, the patterns of play are coming naturally which means the players are going to play better.

“We are looking strong and we have to try and carry it on into every game, regardless of the opposition.

“We are going in the right direction but we are far from the finished article.”

Joe Crann’s XI to face Accrington Stanley

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Jordan Storey, Marvin Johnson, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt, Florian Kamberi, Saido Berahino.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing went off with a ‘bit of tightness’ over the weekend, and just a few days later it may be prudent not to risk worsening that. Callum Paterson has the full backing of Moore after some tireless efforts, but may be better used as an impact substitute for this one.

