How Sheffield Wednesday man plans to follow in the footsteps of Lee Bullen as he spots season similarities

That’s the clear view of Liam Palmer, who as a lifelong Owls fan has a unique perspective on how Wednesday’s current season is mirroring aspects of those in 2004/05 and 2011/12.

As a youngster, Palmer was in the stands at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to watch their 2005 playoff final win over Hartlepool United, while he featured in the 2012 automatic promotion that saw them squeeze city rivals Sheffield United out of contention.

“There was a DVD that I had when I was a kid,” Palmer said when asked about his memories of the ‘Cardiff Kings’.

“In terms of the league position and stuff, there was a similar rise in terms of coming towards things and getting into the playoffs. I remember that day at Cardiff better than anything else. The impact that had on people's lives was massive.

“Those are the players I looked upto as a kid; Jon-Paul McGovern, Lee Peacock, Lee Bullen. It's something that wrote his [Bullen’s] name into Sheffield Wednesday folklore, especially in modern times. It shows the magnitude of what it can do for somebody.”

Wednesday have rode out difficult moments in the season and with six wins in eight have put themselves in a good position to secure a top six spot.

He believes Jordan Storey could have a similar impact to those of Michail Antonio and Miguel Llera in the winter of 2011/12.

“The Dave Jones and Gary Megson season was definitely a similar feel,” he said. “Dave brought in the players he felt he needed to get us up that year, a few loan players that came and helped us along the way. That's similar to our recruits.

“The make-up of that team in terms of quality and character, it feels like we maybe are mirroring some things there. But you can never take too long to sit and look at things in that way. We're just working and working to the next recovery session, the next gym session, the next game.