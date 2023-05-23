Barnsley have now sold over 15,000 tickets for their play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday, with general sale having got underway this morning, and the Owls issued an update on membership statuses.

The Owls take on the Reds on May 29th for a spot in the Championship, and earlier this week it was announced that Wednesdayites had been given 36,634 tickets for the occasion, fans of Michael Duff’s side, meanwhile, have been given 37,325.

There has been no word at this point from the Owls in terms of how many they have sold for the trip down south, however they are only due to go onto general sale until Thursday morning.

A statement from the Reds this morning read, “Within an hour of day two of sales for our trip to Wembley, we've passed the 15,000 mark!

“The sea of red is increasing all the time, with 15,000 supporters already booking their seat for Monday's Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final.”

It remains to be seen exactly how many tickets the ‘home’ side for the game will be able to sell, but many Wednesdayites are hoping for a similar situation to Sunderland’s last season when they were awarded extra tickets on more than one occasion when Wycombe Wanderers were unable to sell out their full allocation.

Wednesday’s Wembley tickets went on sale to all season ticket holders this morning, and this afternoon that will be extended to Members and Owls Foundation Members - with the club also giving an update for those who recently signed up.

