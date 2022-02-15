Paterson hasn’t scored since back in October when he found the net against Oxford United, but since then has been played in a wide variety of different positions, including centre back, right-wing back and, most recently, up front leading the line.

It can’t have been easy for the former Cardiff City man after being asked to plug gaps all over the field in what has been a tough campaign on the injury front for Moore, and his manager has admitted that he’s desperate for the 27-year-old utility man.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United over the weekend, the Owls boss told the media, "I would love him to get a goal… He works so tirelessly and is an important member of the team. He adds so much versatility. He has played in midfield, defence and up front this season.

"When he plays in the attacking positions, we want him to score. He can feel pleased with his performance against Rotherham and we will need him again for Wednesday.

"We want him to score a goal - I am a firm believer if he keeps working he will get a goal."

‘Pato’ got eight goals for the Owls in the Championship last season as they battled the drop, and has got just two this time out in League One – a record he’ll be itching to build upon in the coming weeks as a number of attacking players remain sidelined.

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson has played in a variety of different positions this season. (Nigel French/PA Wire)

Wednesday’s top scorer, Lee Gregory, may well be back in contention for the game against Doncaster Rovers later this month, however the experienced forward as well as Josh Windass and Tyreece John-Jules are all definitely out of the visit of Accrington Stanley on Wednesday night.

With that in mind, it seems likely that the Scottish international will again get a nod up top for the Owls at Hillsborough unless Moore decides to switch things up after what has been a gruelling February schedule so far.