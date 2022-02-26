Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Charlton Athletic: Watch Callum Paterson and George Byers score for Owls in dominant display
Sheffield Wednesday host Charlton Athletic this afternoon in their latest bid to get back into the League One Play-Off positions.
Wednesday were back to winning ways last week as they secured a 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers to close the gap on the top six, however results elsewhere – and a host of midweek games this week – meant that the Owls weren’t able to climb back into the all-important spots.
Darren Moore will be hoping that that can change this afternoon though, with his side knowing that three points coupled with favourable results Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and/or Wycombe Wanderers would be enough for them to possibly go as high as fifth.
We’ll be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest news, updates, goals and more right here on thestar.co.uk, with Alex Miller and Joe Crann covering every aspect of the afternoon and chatting to the Owls gaffer at the end of it.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:45
- Wednesday are looking to get back to winning ways at home
- Sam Hutchinson is back for SWFC
- Dominic Iorfa returns to the squad
The Owls seeing out the game nicely here... Not really giving Charlton a sniff, even if they’ve taken the foot off the pedal themselves a little bit.
Johnson off, Brennan on
That’s the Owls’ third change - they do have one more, though, because of a concussion sub that Charlton made.
Another sub
Jack Hunt’s race is run, and he’s off for Lewis Gibson.
Palmer probably going right wingback now, with Gibson slotting in at LCB.
In the net, but...
It was offside anyway, but Bailey Peacock-Farrell has just pulled off an incredible save... The rebound was put in, but it won’t count.
First Owls sub
Berahino off for Kamberi after what has been a good shift from the Wednesday attacker... He showed some good touches, and was a real nuisance for Charlton.
Pato’s back on
He was down injured and had to go off the field, but he’s back on now as the Owls keep pushing for another goal.
A nice Bannan dummy leaves Luongo in space, but his long-range strike is sadly smashed against Berahino and then cleared.
A lovely Bannan ball into the box finds Johnson, but his close-range effort is blocked and goes over the bar.
Third sub for the visitors
Jonathan Leko on for Mason Burstow as Charlton try to get a foothole back in the game. Jayden Stockley came on at the break for Albie Morgan.
A good run from Pato and he crosses into the box, but it’s cleared...
Moments later Wednesday attack down the right, and Hunt’s cross is out for a corner.