Wednesday were back to winning ways last week as they secured a 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers to close the gap on the top six, however results elsewhere – and a host of midweek games this week – meant that the Owls weren’t able to climb back into the all-important spots.

Darren Moore will be hoping that that can change this afternoon though, with his side knowing that three points coupled with favourable results Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and/or Wycombe Wanderers would be enough for them to possibly go as high as fifth.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest news, updates, goals and more right here on thestar.co.uk, with Alex Miller and Joe Crann covering every aspect of the afternoon and chatting to the Owls gaffer at the end of it.

Stay tuned!