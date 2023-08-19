Preston North End manager, Ryan Lowe, admits that it’s difficult planning to face Sheffield Wednesday given that they don’t know how they will set up.

The Owls have already used 22 different players in their games in 2023/24, and with a host of new signings through the door there are expected to be changes once again from the side that was beaten 4-2 by Hull City last weekend.

Xisco is still getting to grips with his side and trying to get them up to speed for the Championship, and Preston’s former Owl says that they’re just trying to plan the best that they can.

“Sometimes people can make four or five changes in trying to find that formula,” Lowe told Preston’s official website. “I don’t know whether their manager’s trying to do that; we won’t know until Saturday.

“So it’s difficult but we’ve just got to make sure it’s about what we do and pay them the respect we do for every football club and put a gameplan together which hopefully works…

“I’m definitely pleased with the four points (so far) but we want to continue that. We want to set ourselves a small target of a points tally to get ourselves to the international break, and if we can do that and get them points then we’ll be really pleased.”