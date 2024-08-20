"We will go straight in.." Sheffield Wednesday not in sell-to-buy transfer scenario

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to make moves both in and out of the club before the closure of the transfer window.

Danny Röhl has said that Sheffield Wednesday will continue with a ‘clear strategy’ with regard to incoming transfer business as time continues on towards the closure of the transfer window on August 30. The German coach is known to be eager to add strength in a handful of positions, with loans from the Premier League an area the club would like to tap into.

Stories have arisen in recent weeks with regard to players who could move on as Röhl seeks to balance out his squad. Conversations have been had with those who could be allowed to leave. Vitally, however, it is not the case that Wednesday are in a position where they have to sell before they buy.

Röhl told The Star: “It depends now, we come to the point where we have to look at what happens in the market. You have players here that have something in their mind, but if there is no request from other clubs then nothing happens. We know what we want to do and now it is a balance.”

The club have identified specific targets heading into the final 10 days of the window and deals are being worked on - and they are alive to any opportunities that may arise as the window gets closer to its crescendo.

“If we get a great opportunity then I think we will go straight in, it doesn't matter if players leave or not,” the German boss continued. “The next two weeks might be a little bit different to the first weeks, I feel this a little bit more. We are step by step, seeing what happens and making the right decisions. The good thing is we have done well at the moment, we have had a good window and we have had good support from the chairman, he has been a big, big help to me in bringing players here.”