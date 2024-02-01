‘We will fight’ - Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday vow after mass improvement
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that the Owls’ situation is vastly different now to when he arrived.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wednesday were held to a draw by Watford in midweek as they picked up another point in their quest for survival, however there was disappointment that they didn’t take all three after a game in which they dominated for large periods.
Röhl insisted that he was proud of his team’s performance and the way that they battled, vowing not to give up on their hopes of staying in the Championship – he also pointed to the many ways in which they’ve improved since his first game against Watford.
Speaking to The Star he said, “When I compare it to the situation when I arrived, I think the ball possession was about 20%, no chances created, no belief, the club in trouble, no positive energy… Now we go to every game, to every opponent with a belief and conviction that we can take something.
“We have high ball possession, high xG, a lot of great chances – all the things we want to see as a supporter, all the things we want to see in modern football. And it’s still the same players as four months ago.
“Bailey (Cadamarteri) was not in the squad, Gass (Djeidi Gassama) on the bench, (Anthony) Musaba was not in shape and I see all these improvements from these young guys – it’s outstanding, and what we’ve done as a group is massive. Everybody should be very proud of what we’ve done since I arrived. At the end it will be about achieving our goals but as long as I’m the manager, we will fight.”