‘We will fight’ - Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday vow after mass improvement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday were held to a draw by Watford in midweek as they picked up another point in their quest for survival, however there was disappointment that they didn’t take all three after a game in which they dominated for large periods.

Röhl insisted that he was proud of his team’s performance and the way that they battled, vowing not to give up on their hopes of staying in the Championship – he also pointed to the many ways in which they’ve improved since his first game against Watford.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star he said, “When I compare it to the situation when I arrived, I think the ball possession was about 20%, no chances created, no belief, the club in trouble, no positive energy… Now we go to every game, to every opponent with a belief and conviction that we can take something.

“We have high ball possession, high xG, a lot of great chances – all the things we want to see as a supporter, all the things we want to see in modern football. And it’s still the same players as four months ago.