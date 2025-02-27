An air of defiance poured from Danny Röhl’s latest Sheffield Wednesday press conference - with the Owls boss making clear his belief that results will follow recent unrewarded performances.

Wednesday welcome Sunderland to Hillsborough on Friday evening hoping to improve a run of results that has seen them achieve two wins in their last nine Championship fixtures. That perhaps doesn’t present a fair picture of their performances, however, with several data metrics pointing to a side with plenty to be positive about.

Speaking ahead of the Black Cats’ visit, Röhl made clear he knows all too well that the only data point that truly matters is the points column and spelled out his belief that their performances will be rewarded sooner rather than later. A moment of luck, he suggested, could be the springboard for a turnaround.

“I believe that if you continue with these performances then it comes to good results,” he said. “I believe in this and if we performed not well, we were struggling really and created no chances then the question mark is bigger. I believe in momentum. If we find this first goal, we make this one block, we have maybe one decision for your team instead of against, then it will come.

“I see situations where I see we are doing well but I also see things I want us to improve to make a perfect game. This is what I want to see. I want to push my team, they want this also, they want to step up. Game is game. We carry on from this point. My belief is there and we will turn the good performances into good results.”

A 4-0 defeat at high-flying Burnley last time out was another example of Wednesday not being able to turn periods of promise into a result - and the eventual method of the Clarets’ goal glut a display of ruthlessness that has long since been spoken about at S6.

It was the latest in a run of disappointing outcomes and speaking a few days on, Röhl described a ‘mind clean’ within the squad heading out of the Burnley game and into their next battle, with the focus of some training sessions this week tweaked in order to freshen things up.

The Owls boss said: “When you take the last four games together; a late knockout against West Brom, a late knockout against Coventry, the away performance against Swansea we did our job right, a good start in the game against Burnley... so many opportunities to score. It takes a little bit of energy from your side.

“It is about putting that disappointment away, speaking about details, giving them the impression again from some basic things about what we have to do and then carry on. This is what we did, I think in training this week I changed not too much but a little bit from the schedule and what was the focus. These are things we did differently to other weeks.

“The performances were not bad. It means not that we have to overthink everything, but maybe the small things for tomorrow we have to change a little percentage. This is what we have tried, my team follow. We are ready, we are hungry and we know what we can do at home and against each team. I think all the other teams around us notice this as well.”