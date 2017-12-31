We want to win for Bullen, says Sheffield Wednesday star

Glenn Loovens insists Wednesday’s players remain firmly behind caretaker boss Lee Bullen and are eager to arrest their slide down the Championship table.

Former captain Bullen suffered his first defeat in charge since succeeding Carlos Carvalhal in the managerial hotseat, overseeing a 2-0 defeat at in-form Brentford last Saturday.

Owls skipper Glenn Loovens....Pic Steve Ellis

It was Wednesday’s fourth loss in their last five outings and Bullen’s side dropped two places in the rankings to 16th in the wake of the disappointing performance and result at Griffin Park.

Loovens said: “Whether or not Lee Bullen gets the job full-time – that is not for me to worry or think about, it is down to the chairman. Lee is in charge now, and we will do our best to win for him and the club.

“After that, we will see. He is a very professional guy and is Sheffield Wednesday through and through, he knows the club very well and what is needed here.

“He is our guy at the moment and we will do all we can do produce good performances in the coming games.”

Goals from forwards Lasse Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon deservedly earned the hosts a third straight win. Had Brentford’s finishing been up to scratch and Joe Wildsmith not been in such inspired form, the Bees would have won by a far greater margin.

“We were still in the game at 1-0 down after our goalkeeper kept us in the game – and then after half-time we changed things around a bit and it was better, more crosses,” conceded skipper Loovens, who was partnered at centre-back by Czech Republic international Daniel Pudil. “But it wasn’t our day.”