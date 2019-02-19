“We want to build some momentum” – Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa on end of season targets

Dominic Iorfa believes Sheffield Wednesday’s hat-trick of upcoming home games are the perfect opportunity for Steve Bruce to lay the foundations for success next season.

The Owls’ last-gasp goal hero in Saturday’s south Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United is Bruce’s first permanent signing at Hillsborough and is already looking forward to future campaigns under the four-time promotion winning boss.

Dominic Iorfa

“We are building towards next season,” Iorfa said. “The manager has come in halfway through and is still putting his stamp on things.

“The lads are still getting used to his methods and his training. It will take a while.

“Our performance against Rotherham was not the best but in the games before that we had back-to-back clean sheets and should really have won.

“This time, we scored but let ourselves down defensively. We want to build some momentum. Win as many games as we can. That will stand us in good stead for next season. That is what it is all about.

“Get as many wins as possible, see where it takes us. But build a platform for next season.

“We have three home games now. We need to get back to winning ways after three draws.”

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City: what time is kick off, is the match on tv and what are the odds?

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Rotherham marked Wednesday’s third successive draw and the end of their clean sheet run of four league matches.

The Owls went ahead through Fernando Forestieri, who was later sent off, before conceding to Jon Taylor and Richie Towell before Iorfa’s controversial 100th-minute equaliser at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Their next three games come at Hillsborough against Swansea City, Brentford and city rivals Sheffield United.

Iorfa, who joined Wednesday for an undisclosed fee from Wolverhampton Wanderers on deadline day, says he is looking forward to the Steel City clash.

“I am looking forward to the derby,” he said. “I have heard it is a massive game. I have seen it on TV and the atmosphere seems electric.

“These are the games you want to be involved in. Hopefully, I can be. The boys have said a little bit about the atmosphere. It’s a fixture all the boys look forward to.”