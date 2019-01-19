‘We’re moving in the right direction’ says Sheffield Wednesday’s Steve Agnew after Wigan win

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew has praised his team for creating chances and showing that they are “moving in the right direction” after their 1-0 home win over Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough.

The Owls started brightly and pressed hard throughout game, with star man Steven Fletcher providing the match winning goal after half time.

Steve Agnew and Michael Hector

And the Wednesday boss said the performance was indicative of the players adapting to a new style of play after putting in hard work on the training ground.

“I enjoyed the game actually I thought from the start we were on the front foot, we created chances and I’m not sure whether Reach got the penalty or not, Fletcher just overran one before half time and I thought second half we took the game to them,” Agnew said.

“I said to them at half time, I think the game is there to be won if we can lift our game a little bit more in terms of passing and movement and I think we did that.

“We had a higher press, which was evident by the fact that they never really got in and around our goalmouth to have a shot at goal, so credit to the whole team.”

George Boyd had Wednesday’s best unconverted chance of the game after he was slipped through by substitute Lucas Joao with the home side 1-0.

But with three points in the bag, Agnew was not too concerned by his side’s inability to secure a second goal.

“If I have a criticism then it’s that I’d like to have seen the second goal go in but we will take the three points.

“It’s a bigger problem if you're not creating chances and the fact that we’re starting to create those chances is evidence that we are moving in the right direction.

“There’s not a magic wand and you can’t turn it on overnight or in ten days or in a mid-week game against Luton.

“We have been a little bit restricted on the training ground and it does take time for players to adapt to different ideas, so yes we missed the chances but they are in the places to take the chances.

“If we continue with that then hopefully we can start to convert.”