‘We pulled Sheffield Wednesday apart’ admits Lee Johnson after Bristol City’s Owls demolition

Lee Johnson was full of praise for his Bristol City side after their 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, stating the Robins has pulled the Owls apart.

Bobby Reid helped himself to a hat-trick and Josh Brownhill got the other in a match which turned out to be a walk in the park for Johnson’s side at Ashton Gate.

“It was a fantastic performance and we scored three great goals in the first half. The movement just pulled them apart,” said Johnson.

"Some of our football today was very impressive and the game was everything I could have hoped for. A lot of work from a lot of people went into getting it on and I am delighted that that work was rewarded.

"I wanted us to get our mojo back, by which I meant the confidence on the ball to play out from the back and produce the football we pride ourselves on.

"The goals resulted from some great moves and I couldn't have asked for more. I told the players I was prepared to take the blame if errors resulted from the way we tried to play and I think that was important.

"Bobby Reid is having a fantastic season and is still relatively new to his position, so I think there is even more to come from him."