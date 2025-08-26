Henrik Pedersen has confirmed that he will be fielding a young Sheffield Wednesday against Leeds United tonight.

The Owls welcome Daniel Farke’s men to Hillsborough this evening in the Carabao Cup, but do so with a threadbare squad on the back of a nightmare summer, with Pedersen barely having a starting XI of senior players to choose from this season as things stand.

It was that reality that led to a very young Wednesday side being thrown into the mix in the first round against Bolton Wanderers, where they upset the odds by securing victory via penalties, and the Owls boss has now confirmed that it will be a similar side that takes to the field against the Whites later this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday will go young against Leeds United

“First of all, Leeds are a fantastic club and a fantastic team,” he said, speaking to talkSPORT’s EFL All Access. “But it doesn’t matter who we play against - we’ll always start with ourselves. Our situation, right now, is that we have to rest more or less all the players that we’ve played.

“It could be a team that is similar to the one we played a Bolton, so a young team with a lot of U21 players, because we need to take care of the players we have so they can be fit for the Swansea game.

“So it’ll be a very young team that plays against Leeds, but we have prepared ourselves as well normally do, so we can compete at the best level that we can right now with our squad.”

Wednesday face Leeds at 8pm this evening, with both sides looking to book their spot in the third round of the tournament - however it is the West Yorkshire side that go into the tie as major favourites.

