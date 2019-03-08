Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has revealed that he might have to sell “one or two” players this summer as part of a squad overhaul to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash against Derby County, Bruce said that recruitment is one of the most important aspects of life as a manager in the modern game.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

The Owls chief, who this week appointed David Downes and Dean Hughes as head of recruitment and recruitment analyst, told the Star: "We all know that the FFP is still with us.

"We've got a lot out of contract so we might have to sell one or two. That becomes part of the equation but we have still got to have a team together.

"We have still got big discussions to have with the chairman but we are all aware and the supporters are aware as the chairman has said openly and honestly that Financial Fair Play is an issue. But that's about half the Championship, believe me. We are not alone in it.

"It is a problem for any big club unless you have a parachute payment. Once those parachute payments run out, like they did at my previous clubs, then you are in trouble with it.”

Wednesday spent the majority of the summer transfer window under embargo as a result of FFP, but were able to make the loan signings of Michael Hector and Josh Onomah, before adding Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Dominic Iorfa in January.

And Bruce, who has an unbeaten record as Owls chief, said the new recruits have been impressed by the fans, particularly in Monday night’s Steel City derby draw against Sheffield United.

"I have always said to be a big club that you need one thing: a big support and we have got it. We can't take that for granted.

"I think we all appreciate it. Certainly the new lads who have come to the club realised the other day of what a great sight Hillsborough full is. My job is to get is so it is near enough full every week and bring that faith back.

"The supporters are quite remarkable and one of the big reasons why I'm sitting here.

"It is what I looked at and that day at Wembley I have never seen anything quite like it.”