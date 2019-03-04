Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce says he needs to find a solution to stop his players from suffering recurring injuries after Fernando Forestieri once again fell foul of a hamstring complaint.

The Owls chief was forced to take Forestieri off at half time in the Steel City derby against Sheffield United despite a lively first 45 minutes for the forward, in order to protect him from long term damage.

Frustration for Owls Fernando Forestieri. Pic Steve Ellis.

Speaking to the Star after the match, Bruce said: “The injury again to Forestieri, it really is a concern of mine that we are without ten players today.

“It's Forestieri, we can't seem to get him fit, and that goes for a lot [of the squad].

“So it's something which we will have to delve into because we have got far too many sitting in and it doesn't give me many options even though we have got seven strikers at the club we have only got two fit at the moment.

“That's not helpful.”

Bruce was without long-term absentees Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Sam Winnall as well as Lucas Joao, Josh Onomah and Achraf Lazaar for the match.

And despite a wealth of options when his squad is fully fit, the Wednesday manager was left to rue a lack of depth in his squad for the Hillsborough derby.

“With the problems that we have had, we haven't bleated about it, but we've had many people who we can't choose,” he said.

“Sometimes, something off the bench can spark you but it wasn't to be.

“It's a recurrence of a hamstring injury. It's plagued Fernando really for a week and he's not comfortable with it so with muscle injuries we have to be careful.

“I took him off to make sure it wasn't going to be bad. It's niggling away at him and affecting him so we'll have to try and find a solution.

“It's worrying full stop - not just him.”

Wednesday play Derby County in their next league fixture on Saturday as they remain six points off the play-off places.