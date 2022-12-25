“We know exactly what they’re about..” Fleetwood Town confident of Sheffield Wednesday upset

Fleetwood Town are confident they have Sheffield Wednesday’s number heading into their Boxing Day match-up at Highbury.

Town midfielder Lewis Warrington, on loan from Everton, suggested Wednesday’s higher place in the league table is nothing his side will be afraid of and suggested they know exactly what’s to come from the promotion hopefuls.

“Everyone is buzzing for the second half of the season,” he said. “We’ve been together a long time and we are confident we can beat anyone. We played well against Ipswich and grabbed a deserved point.

“Sheff Wed are a good side. We know exactly what they’re about because we’ve been working on the training pitch.

Lewis Warrington.

“We can easily go toe-to-toe with them and hopefully we can get the three points.”

Wednesday have trained on Christmas Day and will make the trip to the west coast on Sunday evening. Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has taken the opposite approach, giving his players the day off.

“I’ve got to watch what I’m eating,” Warrington laughed. “I’ll have a little Christmas dinner but nothing too mad. The buffet will be spread out in the evening so I’ll need to watch it!

“We can eat a lot before games anyway because we need to fuel-up but it’s the type of food we eat.

“A few of my mates play for different teams and some of them are in. I’m like ‘that’s a nightmare, really’.