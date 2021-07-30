"We have targets.." Darren Moore on Sheffield Wednesday's striker search

The Owls have impressed with their transfer business so far, having fought off competition from clubs higher up the football pyramid to bring in six new faces.

And there work has not ended there, with Wednesday set to make a handful of further transfers in the coming weeks.

The Star revealed yesterday that the club are hopeful of completing a deal for former Middlesbrough man Marvin Johnson, while reports linking the club with a move from Josh Sims and George Byers remain.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Interest remains in Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe, despite his trial period with the Owls having ended this week.

One area the club are desperate to add to is up front, where as it stands Callum Paterson and the injured Josh Windass are the only senior men at Darren Moore’s disposal.

Asked how the search for strikers is going, Moore said: “That would be a department that we’re looking to add towards.

“We feel we’re a little bit light there and obviously with the Josh Windass injury, though I can’t give you too much on that as I’d be second-guessing… at the moment we’re still awaiting news on that one.

“In terms of the attacking areas, we need more. We’ve got our eye on one or two targets and we’ll see how they develop.”

Wednesday welcome Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup on Sunday, with their League One opener coming down at Charlton Athletic next weekend.

Moore hopes to have reinforced his squad by the time their trip to The Valley comes around.

“I hope so,” he said. “Looking at it, as close as they are the nature of it is that they could be a million miles away.

“I’m hopeful, but we’ll wait and see.

“I won’t give a specific number, but what I will say is that we’re looking to bring one or two new players in to bring more of a balance to the team.