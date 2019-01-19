Wigan manager Paul Cook admitted Sheffield Wednesday – spearheaded by Steven Fletcher – were the better team as the two sides met in the Championship at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The visitors suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a high-pressing and creative Owls side, in caretaker manger Steve Agnew’s first home league game in charge.

Owls Steven Fletcher. Pic Steve Ellis

And Fletcher, who was Wednesday’s best player in the game and the scorer of the match winner, earned plenty of praise from both managers in the post-match interviews.

Reflecting on the match, Latics boss Cook said: “I thought Sheffield Wednesday started the game really well.

“We grew into the half and we had one or two chances in one or two situations but in the second half Sheffield Wednesday were comfortably the better team.

“They dominated the game, they created chances and we looked limp and not anywhere near where we did last week.

“You must pat Sheffield Wednesday on the back and say well done because we couldn’t handle them.”

And the former Chesterfield boss had plenty of admiration for Wednesday’s number nine.

“I think Steven Fletcher is just a good player. If you look back on his career, he’s done quite well so I’ll never be critical of my players,” he said.

“Being critical of my players when you’re coming up against Steven Fletcher doesn’t help.

“I’d love to say we got battered, we want to go home and lick our wounds.

“It’s easy to look at doom and gloom tonight but first of all I thought Sheffield Wednesday played very well in the second half.

“When players put you on your back foot like they did then it’s always going to be a difficult afternoon.

“Jamie Jones was probably our best player this afternoon, and when your ‘keeper is your best player that normally tells a story about the game.”

Wigan, who have struggled on the road this season, slip to 20th in the Championship while Wednesday’s win means that they have closed the gap on the teams above them despite staying in 16th place in the table.