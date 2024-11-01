Sheffield Wednesday will make the trip to Sheffield United next weekend for the city’s first derby in over five years.

The tension is beginning to rise, just a little. With important Championship fixtures still to navigate beforehand, both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will be all too aware of what’s coming - the long-awaited return of one of the biggest derbies in UK football. Bramall Lane will play host to the first Sheffield derby since March 2019 on November 10.

It’s perhaps a nod to the vital importance of the fixtures to each club’s fan base that the ordinarily focus-first Owls boss Danny Röhl even entertained questions about it with home clashes with Watford and Norwich City to contend with beforehand. But in conversation with The Star in a press conference ahead of the Hornets’ visit to Hillsborough, the German grinned when asked whether he feels the mood shifting in the city. It’s one he’s clearly looking forward to.

“This is a special game, a big, big game - maybe the biggest game,” he said. “If we look a year back, nobody expected we have a derby this season but now we have it. United were in the Premier League and we had one leg in League One, you maybe didn’t think next year would be that big game. We have it and we feel it step by step.

“In the next two games we need a good situation which means we take points and we look forward. I had some big games in Germany but what I have heard so far, this will be a big, big one and our fans are waiting for such a big game - and me as well.”

Wednesday will no doubt go into the clash as underdogs given United’s greater resources and home soil advantage. What does lean in the favour slightly is a week’s build-up devoid of the threat of travel fatigue and the time it takes away from preparation. The Owls’ two home fixtures are at-odds with United’s trips to Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City the week before.

Asked whether the scheduling of next week does provide a small chink of advantage for Wednesday, Röhl said: “In this case you see it is Tuesday to Sunday and there is a little bit more time.

“But of course when you have two away games, I take the example of Portsmouth and Brentford, you sit twice in a row in three days on a coach for five or six hours. You come twice back at four or five o’clock in the morning. The sleep rhythm is destroyed and you need a little bit of time, it is a difficult one. If you play at home there is no travelling and you can train when you want, if you are away you maybe train early in the morning so you don’t hit rush hour and these things.

“These are some of the points and, especially in this league, when you are away you cannot recover like you can in your home stadium. These are the small things when you play away then away again. There is also the home crowd, this makes it special. Our massive fans have shown what it is for us and to support us. I wish a big thank you to our away supporters in the last two trips for what they did. Friday night then Tuesday night, it is not normal, but it is great to have our support behind us.”