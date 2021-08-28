"We deserved the win.." Morecambe boss on 'brilliant day' beating Sheffield Wednesday

There was a real sense of occasion at the Mazuma Stadium, where speaking after the match Owls boss Darren Moore offered plaudits to their hosts for a resolute defensive display.

Wednesday had the better of the match but were unable to break down a deep-sitting Morecambe defence. Robinson’s side won through a Dennis Adeniran own goal, the first goal Wednesday have conceded this season.

“I thought we got what we deserved and in the end it was a brilliant day for the club,” said Robinson, who took over from Derek Adams in the summer off the back of promotion from League Two.

MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Stephen Robinson, Manager of Morecambe reacts during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Morecambe and Preston North End at Globe Arena on August 24, 2021 in Morecambe, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“It’s a strange game football because I thought we were excellent in the last three games and got nothing from them but today I had to have some harsh words for the lads at half-time because I actually thought that was as bad as we have played in the first 45 minutes this season.

“We didn’t press properly and there were too many gaps between our lines but we were able to make some changes and we were much better in the last 30 minutes and could have won by more on the break.