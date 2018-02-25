We deserved nothing from Aston Villa game and we’re in the thick of a relegation battle, says Sheffield Wednesday star

Sheffield Wednesday’s Jack Hunt is in no doubt that the Owls are well and truly in a relegation fight.

While many offered credit to Wednesday after their performance in losing 4-2 to Aston Villa on Saturday, the defender was fuming at the end, stating that the team didn’t deserve anything from the game because of how they failed to deal with the visitors’ set-pieces.

GOAL.....Villa's ex Owl Glenn Whelan scores.....Pic Steve Ellis

Hunt says Wednesday - who are just seven points off the relegation zone - are looking over their shoulder and that they need to very quickly start picking up points.

Asked if Wednesday are suffering from nerves, due to circumstances of what has been a dire campaign so far, Hunt said: “I wouldn’t put it down to nervousness. I just think we are being sloppy and we are stuck in bad habits at the moment. We need to get out of it and get out of it fast. We need to look over our shoulders because we are in a relegation battle.”

He added: “No doubt about it. We are in the thick of it.

“All we can do to get out of it is win football matches and quickly.”

It was the inability to cope with balls into the box from Villa that had left Hunt so frustrated and he said the result was justified because of that.

“If you can’t defend set-plays, as we did, then you don’t deserve anything from a game,” he said.

“We’ve conceded six goals in a week (two against Millwall in midweek) and no one has had to work hard for any of the goals.

“It was literally down to set plays. Every time they had a set play I was worried, I thought they were going to score.”

“After the game, it’s tough because everyone put in a good shift and everyone fought for each other but unfortunately the basics, defending set plays, we got drastically wrong,” he added.

“It’s not nice to dig people out which we had to do a little bit after.

“It’s part and parcel of football, defending corners and free kicks is ... it could have been more (goals). Mile Jedinak came on and he nearly scored straight away from a set-play. That summed us up.”

Hunt now believes that it’s points that matter and how Wednesday play to get them is immaterial.

“Fair play to the fans, they’ve clapped us off, they have thought we played well but I would take playing horrifically to get a draw or a win because we need them,” he said.