We asked AI tool, Grok, to create a concept for a new Sheffield Wednesday stadium, and here’s what it came up with...

Plenty has been said about Hillsborough in recent years, about the updates it requires and whether it’s time to start afresh at a new home. It’s something that - understandably - splits opinion.

So, with that in mind, we asked X’s AI tool with setting out plans for a new stadium to host Danny Röhl and his side, and it’s interesting to see some of the elements that it took into account such as maintaining ties to the area, making use of ‘safe-standing’ and referencing Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday as well.

The £150m+ cost, however, means that even if all of the plans were viable - which they aren’t - then it’s something that’s a tad outside of the Owls’ price range at this point in time, and frankly, we all know this isn’t something that’s on the cards for Wednesday anytime soon. It does, however, make for an interesting read.

Stadium Concept: "The Owls’ Nest"

Location: Ideally situated near the current Hillsborough Stadium to maintain the club’s historical ties to the area, but with improved transport links (e.g., expanded tram access and parking).

Capacity: 40,000 seats – an increase from Hillsborough’s current 39,732, allowing for growth while preserving an intimate atmosphere.

Key Design Features

Exterior Aesthetics:

A sleek, modern design with a nod to Sheffield Wednesday’s nickname, "The Owls." The facade features curved steel patterns resembling owl wings, illuminated in blue and white (the club’s colours) at night.

Locally sourced materials (steel, reflecting Sheffield’s industrial heritage) combined with sustainable elements like solar panels.

Main Stand: The Wednesday Wall

A towering single-tier stand behind one goal, holding 12,000 fans, designed to amplify noise and create an intimidating atmosphere for opponents.

Includes a "singing section" with safe-standing rails to honour the passionate Owls supporters.

Roof and Atmosphere:

A fully enclosed roof with acoustic engineering to trap sound, ensuring the stadium reverberates with chants like "Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday."

Retractable roof sections for flexibility in hosting events beyond football (concerts, rugby, etc.).

A new Sheffield Wednesday stadium - The Owls Nest - designed by Grok | Grok

Fan Experience:

Wider concourses with local food stalls (e.g., Henderson’s Relish-inspired dishes) and craft beer from Sheffield breweries.

A "Heritage Corner" museum showcasing the club’s history, including the 1907 FA Cup win and the 1991 League Cup triumph.

Family-friendly zones with interactive games and owl-themed play areas for younger fans.

Pitch and Facilities:

A hybrid grass pitch meeting UEFA/FIFA standards, with under-soil heating and advanced drainage for Sheffield’s rainy climate.

State-of-the-art training facilities integrated into the complex for the first team and academy.

Sustainability:

Rainwater harvesting and a greywater system for irrigation and facilities.

Electric vehicle charging stations and bike storage to encourage green travel.

Technology:

Giant HD screens and a 360-degree LED ribbon around the interior for replays and fan engagement.

High-speed Wi-Fi and a stadium app for ordering food, checking transport, or voting on matchday playlists.

Additional Notes:

Naming Rights: While "The Owls’ Nest" could be the official name, a corporate sponsor (e.g., a Sheffield-based company) could fund construction in exchange for naming rights.

Cost Estimate: Roughly £150-200 million, depending on land acquisition and final specs.

Legacy: The design respects Hillsborough’s legacy while addressing modern needs, like improved safety and accessibility.