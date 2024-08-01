Wayne Rooney makes player claim for Sheffield Wednesday clash as star linked with Owls rivals
Cooper is a man in demand according to reports, with Wednesday’s bitter rivals, Sheffield United, having recently been linked with a move for the 24-year-old shot-stopper ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season.
For fans of the Pilgrims there are obviously concerns that one of their biggest players is being tipped for a move away, but for Rooney it would appear that he’s not overly concerned at this point in time - going as far as to say that there is ‘no doubt’ that he’ll be making the trip to Hillsborough.
When Plymouth Live asked the Plymouth boss about links with the Blades, he said, "Truthfully, not as far as I'm aware, and I think he's worth a lot more than £3m as well. As I keep saying, Coops is here, he's happy, he will be in our squad for the first game of the season, no doubt about that."
Cooper is highly-rated in football circles, putting in some huge performances for Plymouth since coming through their youth ranks, and there does seem to be a sense of inevitability that will end up leaving Home Park at some point in time - even if that doesn’t prove to be in the next few weeks.
Wednesday play host to Rooney’s side, who have only made a handful of new signings so far, on August 11th as the new second tier season gets underway, and Wednesdayites will be hoping that - Cooper or no Cooper - the visiting goalkeeper will be picking the ball out of the back of his net a couple of times after 4pm.
