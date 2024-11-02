Watford stripped of banned £35m star man hours before Sheffield Wednesday clash

Watford will be without their captain for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Hornets have made the trip to South Yorkshire hoping to turn around away form that has seen them fall to five defeats in six matches on the road, while their hosts are hoping to extend a run that has seen them suffer just one defeat in their last six Championship outings.

Tom Cleverley’s side will be without their skipper and one of their biggest names for the clash, however, with news breaking that 71-cap France international Moussa Sissoko having been slapped with a retrospective three-match ban for an off-the-field incident in their win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur star Sissoko, who has accumulated transfer fees of around £35m across a distinguished career, was found to have headbutted Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis in the first half of their 1-0 win. The incident had not been seen by referee Darren England or his assistants live but was reported to the officials by Travis.

The FA reviewed footage of the alleged headbutt and the ban was confirmed on Friday afternoon and made known publicly within 24 hours of kick-off at S6. The three-match ban reflects what would have happened had the officials on the day seen the incident and Sissoko will also miss matches against Swansea City and Oxford United next week.

The news will surely come as a boost to Wednesday, with the influential 35-year-old having played all but 24 minutes of Watford’s Championship campaign so far.