The Owls and the Hornets played out a 0-0 draw at S6 on Wednesday evening, with the hosts having the better of the chances over 90 minutes despite being unable to find the back of the net.

For Watford it meant their first clean sheet in 15 games, however Danny Röhl's side did manage to become the first team to stop them scoring since Leicester City back in November - unfortunately for Wednesday a point was not enough for them to significantly close the gap on those above them.

Ismaël's first response after the game was to complain about the state of the field of play, saying that it made it difficult for them to play.

"We saw tonight that the pitch was very difficult, it’s simple. We needed two or three touches every time just to control the ball and in transition we missed - especially in the second half - the last passes due to the pitch. It was a bumpy pitch and very difficult for us. But we’ll take the point, it’s finally a clean sheet after 15 games - it’s a little step but it’s a step ahead…”

He went on to add, “I’m very pleased to be going back home to play on a proper pitch, to play football - but we’re focused on the game, and it’ll be another tough one.”