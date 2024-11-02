Watford boss Tom Cleverley has made no secret of his admiration for his Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Danny Röhl - and for the way his Wednesday side set up.

The Owls welcome the eighth-placed Hertfordshire side to Hillsborough this afternoon hoping to press on from last week’s win at Portsmouth and their impressive Carabao Cup effort at Premier League Brentford in midweek. Cleverley made the trip to Brentford on a watching brief and was impressed by what he saw.

“They’re very organised,” said Cleverley, who is 24 matches into his managerial career having gone from caretaker boss to the full-time position in April. “I went to the game at Brentford on Tuesday evening, they made some changes but they played in a similar way. He (Röhl) is a really good young manager. His team were super organised, there’s no real weakness on where to break them down, they’re an athletic team with real pace in some areas of the pitch.”

Unprompted, the Watford manager picked out one Wednesday player in particular as a potential threat - and its one that will come as no surprise. He said: “Bannan is a player I’ve known for a long time and we know that if we let him run a football match, he will. He (Röhl) has done a fantastic job since he came in and he’s someone I respect a lot. His team looks really organised.”

The busy Championship fixture schedule will see clubs rotate their squads in the coming weeks and Watford are expected to do so, with former England international Cleverley having mapped out a plan to ensure his squad are equipped to cope with the demands of a three-game week.

“Come the end of the next week I’m sure we will have used 17 or 18 players in a starting capacity and maybe as many as 20 playing some sort of minutes in the three games,” he said. “The squad need to understand we will need numbers over the next week and everyone has to be ready. We’ll need everyone to be switched on and focussed, and physically and mentally ready.”