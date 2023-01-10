Waterlogged pitch at Hillsborough prompts Sheffield Wednesday Youth Cup postponement

The highly thought-of under-18 Owls were set to take on their counterparts at Premier League club Leicester City in what was surely set to be their toughest test of the campaign so far.
The match – a fourth round tie – will be rescheduled for a later date.
It comes after the Owlets beat Burton Albion, Derby County and Barnsley in previous rounds to continue a strong recent showing in the feted competition.
A to-the-point statement posted on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Our Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup tie with Leicester City this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, with heavy rain forecast throughout the evening”
The ground staff at Hillsborough has been praised in recent months for the playing surface at S6, not least by Darren Moore.