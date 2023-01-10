Waterlogged pitch at Hillsborough prompts Sheffield Wednesday Youth Cup postponement

Sheffield Wednesday’s charge in the FA Youth Cup is on hold for now after their latest tie was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Hillsborough.

The highly thought-of under-18 Owls were set to take on their counterparts at Premier League club Leicester City in what was surely set to be their toughest test of the campaign so far.

The match – a fourth round tie – will be rescheduled for a later date.

It comes after the Owlets beat Burton Albion, Derby County and Barnsley in previous rounds to continue a strong recent showing in the feted competition.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A to-the-point statement posted on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Our Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup tie with Leicester City this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, with heavy rain forecast throughout the evening”