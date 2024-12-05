The January transfer window is getting closer and Sheffield Wednesday are lining up incomings - and could well receive interest in one of their brightest young talents.

Pierce Charles is a Sheffield Wednesday player with huge potential - and that potential is being noticed by clubs in the Premier League, The Star understands.

The teenage goalkeeper, who has missed out on their last two matchday squads due to a minor injury, has made only six senior appearances for the Owls but taken the mantle as Northern Ireland’s number one in recent weeks and has made a big impression in cup outings.

His skillset as an eye-catching ball-playing keeper is one sought after in the modern game and The Star understands that at least three Premier League clubs have attended matches to watch him across his appearances for Wednesday and Northern Ireland this season. It’s understood Wednesday could receive formal approaches of interest in the 19-year-old as soon as the forthcoming January transfer window.

It is not yet known what Wednesday’s response to interest would be. Charles is highly rated at S6 and could command a high transfer fee, with Owls boss Danny Röhl having outlined his admiration for a ‘high-potential’ young player. He signed a new contract with the club earlier this year.

In Championship football, Charles has played second fiddle to another hugely talented youngster in in-form England under-21 stopper James Beadle. A January loan move for first team experience has not been ruled out, though Wednesday will be selective over the suitability of any temporary switch, with Röhl having maintained the club would be satisfied with keeping Charles’ continued development in-house under highly-regarded goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo.

With Beadle’s loan from Brighton & Hove Albion coming to an close at the end of the season, there is growing debate that Charles could be ready to step into the Owls’ number one spot next season. Asked on that recently, Röhl ruled nothing out.

“There's a long way to go and at the moment we have a number one with James,” Röhl told The Star after Charles played a starring role in their penalty shootout defeat at Brentford last month. “But we know he (Beadle) is just a loan. We want to improve him (Charles), I think it was helpful in the last weeks and months that we had cup games to give him opportunities against League One, League Two, Championship and now a team at Premier League level.

“Tonight maybe early there were first balls that were not clinical but during the game better and better, he had better decision making. I am very proud of him and his improvement. I think we worked very close with Sal (Bibbo, goalkeeping coach) and we see something in him, but let's see how we can bring him to the next level.”