WATCH: Was it a penalty? Did the Reds deserve one? Match Highlights from Barnsley 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Two penalty incidents provided the much of the discussion as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley battled to a point at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Owls got one; Lucas Joao being brought down by Andy Yiadom offered them the opportunity to open the scoring and Atdhe Nuhiu duly obliged.

In the second half, a similar incident saw David Jones bring down Reds winger Adam Hammill yet referee Lee Probert didn't see fit to point to the spot on this occasion?

Owls boss Jos Luhukay felt that the referee got both calls correct, however Paul Harsley, standing in as Barnsley manager after Paul Heckingbottom left last week, understandably had a different outlook.

"If he's giving their penalty - he's definitely got to give Adam Hammill's. For me it was a stonewall penalty," said Harsley.

Oli McBurnie equalised on his debut for the Reds, just a few minutes after Nuhiu convered from 12 yards and in the end a draw was perhaps a fair result on the day?

Oli McBurnie equalised on his full debut for Barnsley against Sheffield Wednesday

DID THE REFEREEE GET IT RIGHT ON BOTH COUNTS? COMMENT BELOW