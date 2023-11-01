Watch Tyreeq Bakinson’s Sheffield Wednesday double in Owls’ comeback win

Tyreeq Bakinson’s brace for Sheffield Wednesday made sure it was just one defeat in 10 for the Owls’ U21s on Tuesday.

The Owls’ youngsters were in action at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue - where they will play several home games now this season - as they went up against Crewe Alexandra, and had to fight back from a goal down in order to maintain their current unbeaten run, which now stretches to five games in the Professional Development League.

Wednesday had Bakinson and Ciaran Brennan in the squad as the two older players look to keep up their game time, and it was the former who was the hero on the day as he grabbed two second half goals - including a last-gasp winner - in order to secure all three points.

You can watch both of his goals in the video below:

Next up for Wednesday’s U21s is a game against Fleetwood Town on November 14th, however they may not have the chance to close the gap on league leaders, Sheffield United, given the fact that the Blades have two games to play between now and then.

Neil Thompson’s side are currently second in the PDL North table after 10 games, however his time will be being split at this stage given his involvement with Danny Röhl’s first team setup at present.