WATCH: Two superb strikes from Joao sink Rams - Match highlights from Sheffield Wednesday 2 Derby County 0

It all clicked for Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday night as the Owls secured a first league win for manager Jos Luhukay.

Derby County hadn't lost in the Championship since Ipswich beat them in late November but they found Wednesday too tough on the night, with Lucas Joao in particular a thorn in their side.

The Portuguese scored once in each half, both of them superbly taken, to give the Owls their first success since Boxing Day with Rams boss Gary Rowett describing Joao as 'unplayable'.

"I thought Joao was excellent," said Rowett. "I thought at times he was unplayable, he shows he's very unpredictable and difficult to get the ball off. But to allow him to turn and to allow him to have that much space is very unlike us and then it's a fantasic finish from him which Scott Carson couldn't do much about."