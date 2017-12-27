WATCH: Two stunning goals help Sheffield Wednesday beat Nottingham Forest - which was your favourite?

There's been very little for Sheffield Wednesday fans to cheer of late but on Boxing Day the Owls offered two beautiful gifts for suffering supporters to unwrap.

A 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was just the tonic after a seven-match winless run which culminated in the departure of Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve.

However, not only did the Owls turn in a fine performance but there were a couple of crackers to celebrate, too.

Adam Reach opened the scoring after five minutes with a thunderous right-foot strike which flew into the top corner.

Then, after Jordan Rhodes had doubled the lead from the penalty spot, just before the break, Lucas Joao picked up a pass from Reach and showed superb skill to seal all three points and send Wednesdayites back up the road a lot happier than they have been recently.

Lee Bullen said of the success at the City Ground: “They did very well today, particularly in the second half when we were very disciplined with our football. In the first half I thought we maybe overplayed it at times and that allowed Forest the chance to get on the ball themselves and push forward.

“Joe Wildsmith did really well in the early stages of that first half, he kept them at bay, and from there we grew in confidence and went on to win the game.”