Sheffield Wednesday lead 2-0 over Norwich City thanks to goals scored by Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa.

The Owls will be desperate to bounce back from their horror show of a second half against Watford over the weekend, a half that ultimately led them to a 6-2 defeat after going in at the break with the scores locked at 1-1.

Focus for Danny Röhl and his side will be on tonight’s opponents, but plenty in the city will have an eye fixed on Sunday afternoon when Wednesday and Sheffield United meet at Bramall Lane in the first Steel City derby in almost six years. Changes were expected after what happened in the last game at Hillsborough, and the German has obliged in that regard.

Liam Palmer, Djeidi Gassama and Michael Smith have all lost their place for this one, with Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson and Iké Ugbo taking their place - and the Owls boss will be hoping to see them do the job.

They lead 1-0 at this point thanks Windass’ strike - he was found brilliantly by Marvin Johnson, and you can see it here:

Then Iorfa got in on the act, scoring a very rare set-piece goal for the Owls:

Here’s how the two teams line up tonight -

Wednesday: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan (c), Ingelsson, Windass, Ugbo

Norwich: Long, Fisher, Duffy, Cordoba, Doyle, Sorensen, Schwartau, Marcondes, Gordon, Sainz, Crnac