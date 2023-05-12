Watch: Two horrible goals see Sheffield Wednesday down against Peterborough United

Sheffield Wednesday have a big boost to their XI as Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe return for the game against Peterborough United.

The Owls face the Posh at thr Weston Homes Stadium this evening as they seek a strong start to the play-offs, and Darren Moore has named an attacking squad in search of a victory away in the first leg of this crucial play-off semifinal.

Moore has made two changes as Jaden Brown and Dele-Bashiru fall out of the XI in favour of Michael Ihiekwe and Josh Windass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things aren’t going well at the break for the Owls though, with goals from Jack Taylor and Frankie Kent giving the hosts a halftime lead. The first goal won’t be one that Cameron Dawson wants to watch back, and the second took a huge deflection.